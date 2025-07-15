Health centers in DeKalb County extending hours to ramp up for start of school

DeKalb Public Health
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Beginning Tuesday, health centers in DeKalb County extend their hours as parents get their kids ready for the new school year.

DeKalb Public Health says it’s ready to help parents and guardians prepare their children for school.

The four health center locations throughout DeKalb County will be open for walk-ins until 7:30 pm on a rotating basis. Extended hours begin Tuesday at North DeKalb Health Center and continue through the next three Tuesdays.

Families should expect longer than usual wait times for services, so arrive as early as possible. Make sure to bring your child’s immunization card, insurance card, and payment.

The health centers offer immunizations, vision, hearing, dental and nutritional screenings.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!