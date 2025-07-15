Health centers in DeKalb County extending hours to ramp up for start of school

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Beginning Tuesday, health centers in DeKalb County extend their hours as parents get their kids ready for the new school year.

DeKalb Public Health says it’s ready to help parents and guardians prepare their children for school.

The four health center locations throughout DeKalb County will be open for walk-ins until 7:30 pm on a rotating basis. Extended hours begin Tuesday at North DeKalb Health Center and continue through the next three Tuesdays.

Families should expect longer than usual wait times for services, so arrive as early as possible. Make sure to bring your child’s immunization card, insurance card, and payment.

The health centers offer immunizations, vision, hearing, dental and nutritional screenings.