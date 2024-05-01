Heads up, Braves fans: You may have a hard time watching games

Cleveland Guardians v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 28: The Atlanta Braves celebrate with Austin Riley #27 after his game winning single during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A large portion of Atlanta Braves fans won’t be able to watch the team thanks to a TV rights dispute.

Diamond Sports, which operates Bally Sports, the TV home of the Braves, is currently in a carriage dispute with Comcast (Xfinity).

The Bally Sports blackout for Comcast customers went into place on Wednesday morning.

The Braves said other cable providers and streaming services that typically carry the team are not impacted.

A carriage dispute between Comcast and Diamond Sports Group is impacting several Major League Baseball teams including the #Braves. As a result, Comcast customers are currently unable to watch our games. Customers using other cable providers or streaming services are not… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 1, 2024

A Comcast spokesperson shared the following statement

“We have been very flexible with Diamond Sports Group for months as they work through their bankruptcy proceedings, providing them with an extension on the Bally Sports Regional Networks last fall and a unilateral right to extend the term for another year, which they opted to not exercise. We’d like to continue carrying their networks, but they have declined multiple offers and now we no longer have the rights to this programming. We will proactively credit our customers for the costs associated with them – most will automatically receive $8 to 10 per month in credits.”

At this time, it is unclear when this dispute will be resolved.