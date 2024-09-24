Have unused gift cards in your wallet? You could turn those into cash

ATLANTA — Nearly half of all Americans have unused gift cards around the house. The combined total is $27 billion, according to Bankrate.

There are ways you can turn those cards into cash and put that money back in your pocket.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Ted Rossman, a senior credit card analyst for Bankrate.com.

“Millennials are the biggest offenders here. They’re the most likely to have unused gift cards. The value is highest. It’s over $300 a person,” Rossman said.

With gift cards being the second-most popular Christmas present last year, the best way to make sure they get spent is targeted buying.

“Sometimes this value languishes because you don’t like the store or the restaurants too far away or it’s just impractical,” Rossman said.

If you have a gift card you know you won’t use, you can sell it. Sites like Card Cash and Raise by Old gift cards for a portion of their value.

“You can probably get 70 or 80% of what it’s worth. The worst thing to do is just to leave it gathering dust somewhere,” Rossman said.

The federal standard is gift cards must be good for five years. However, that won’t protect you if the company goes out of business.

“People in recent years have lost money on Bed, Bath and Beyond gift cards and RadioShack and Toys R Us. And I mean, sadly, stores go under sometimes,” Rossman said.

The analyst added that the biggest obstacle when it comes to unused gifts is you.

“Use your unused gift cards!” he said.

Another thing to watch when you’re buying a gift card is fraud. If it looks like the package has been tampered with, report it to the store immediately.