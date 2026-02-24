Gwinnett Housing Corporation buys extended-stay hotel for affordable housing project

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County is set to transform an obsolete extended-stay hotel into long-term affordable housing.

The Gwinnett Housing Corporation has acquired Spring Swallow Lodge on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners with plans to convert the property into 73 permanently affordable studio and one-bedroom units.

Officials say the project is aimed at benefiting Gwinnett’s most at-risk groups, including vulnerable seniors and homeless youth.

The Gwinnett Housing Corporation is partnering with several nonprofit service providers to offer a full array of social services for residents.

The total development cost is $14.5 million. The property is expected to begin welcoming residents in the fall.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.