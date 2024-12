Atlanta’s Rapid Housing Initiative reaches milestone with grand opening of 23 housing units

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined other city leaders Friday for the opening of "The Melody."

ATLANTA, GA — Mayor Andre Dickens and others host a grand opening ceremony for 729 Bonaventure, a pivotal milestone in the Housing Office’s Rapid Housing Initiative.

Similar to The Melody, 729 Bonaventure will consist of 23 housing units, 100% of which will be housing for our chronically unsheltered community.

Residents will receive critical wraparound support like case management and mental health services.