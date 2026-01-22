Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency as winter storm threatens Georgia

GEORGIA — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide State of Emergency for Georgia ahead of a potentially severe winter weather storm expected to bring freezing rain and ice this weekend.

Kemp announced the executive order during a virtual news briefing Thursday morning. The declaration applies to the entire state.

State officials say 500 National Guardsmen have been called up and are now on standby as preparations continue.

The governor is urging Georgia residents to keep preparing for the incoming winter storm as the forecast develops.