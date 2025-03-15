Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of severe weather in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a statewide State of Emergency in preparation for the severe and potentially damaging weather front moving into Georgia late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

Officials say the emergency order is expected to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18.

“This storm will hit at the worst possible time, as people are heading to or already in bed. Before they retire for the evening, I’m urging everyone to be prepared ahead of time and to remain weather aware as long as this system is in the state,” said Gov. Kemp. “Given the uncertainty of this storm and the fact it will move through Georgia overnight, individuals and families should prepare now and make plans to stay safe. Just as we’ve made all necessary preparations on the state level ahead of the system’s arrival, Georgians should get ready now and not wait until the storm is already here.”

The State of Emergency executive order authorizes the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC) and mobilize any needed resources to address potential impacts, according to state officials.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined western Georgia -- including Bartow, Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll, Coweta, and portions of Fulton and Fayette counties -- in a *MODERATE RISK* for severe storms, or Level 4 out of 5.

Eastern Metro Atlanta remains in an *ENHANCED RISK* for severe storms, or a Level 3 out of 5 regarding the Severe Weather Convective Outlook.

The State of Emergency order also prohibits price gouging. Crews will also be on standby to respond to damage and power outages throughout the state officials add.

