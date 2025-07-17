Gov. Kemp announces King’s Hawaiian is expanding Oakwood facility in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, GA — New jobs are coming to Hall County, courtesy of Hawaii-inspired food company, King’s Hawaiian.

Governor Kemp announces that the food company plans to invest $54M in its Oakwood facility, creating more than 135 new jobs.

The new production line at Oakwood South Industrial Park will produce additional flavors of King’s Hawaiian pretzel bites.

The company says it will hire for positions in management, maintenance, food safety, and quality control.

Kings Hawaiian was founded in 1950 in Hilo, Hawaii and established a presence in Georgia in 2010.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.