Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025

Georgia v Georgia Tech ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 25: Haynes King #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is wrapped up by Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins #93, C.J. Allen #33 and Raylen Wilson #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — For the first time in modern history, the annual Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game will have a new location next season.

The game, which shifts each year from Athens to Atlanta will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025, J. Batt, the Director of Athletics at Georgia Tech, announced Tuesday.

Batt said that AMB Sports and Entertainment, who owns the stadium, will give the athletic department a $10 million guarantee to play the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025. He says the move puts the game on “one of the world’s biggest stages for the first time.”

He called the $10 million it a “transformative revenue lift for Tech Athletics.”

Batt said the game will return to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027. As for this year, the two teams will match up on November 29 in Athens.

UGA has won the last six meetings in the “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry. The Yellow Jackets last defeated the Bulldogs in 2016.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!