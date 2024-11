Georgia Department of Labor One Clayton County woman says someone opened a claim in her name, and now she’s out more than $17,000. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — The unemployment rate in Georgia remained the same from the month of September to October, according to Georgia officials.

Georgia’s unemployment rate was recorded at 3.6 percent in October, according to Georgia State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.

The unemployment rate in Georgia was five-tenths lower than the national average, officials say.

Jobs were up by 1,500 over the month and up by 64,900 over the year.