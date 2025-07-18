Georgia Tech sets sail for new horizons with AI lab

FILE PHOTO: Georgia now has a new place to learn more about AI.

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia now has a new place to learn more about AI.

Artificial Intelligence isn’t going anywhere which is why Shawnzia Thomas, Executive Director of the Georgia Technology Authority, came up with the Horizons Innovation Lab.

It is a place for students, agencies, and others to bring in a problem and see if AI has a solution.

“There is a fear around using AI. Why not create a space where you can come in and experiment before you put things in production?” suggested Thomas.

She says the lab follows their ethical guidelines.

Thomas believes it’s important for everyone to know how to properly use the technology.