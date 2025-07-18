Georgia Tech sets sail for new horizons with AI lab

Robot hand shaking with a human: a symbol of future business cooperation. Combining artificial intelligence and human touch for technological evolution.
Georgia Tech sets sail for new horizons with AI lab FILE PHOTO: Georgia now has a new place to learn more about AI. (Caterpillar - stock.adobe.com)
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia now has a new place to learn more about AI.

Artificial Intelligence isn’t going anywhere which is why Shawnzia Thomas, Executive Director of the Georgia Technology Authority, came up with the Horizons Innovation Lab.

It is a place for students, agencies, and others to bring in a problem and see if AI has a solution.

“There is a fear around using AI. Why not create a space where you can come in and experiment before you put things in production?” suggested Thomas.

She says the lab follows their ethical guidelines.

Thomas believes it’s important for everyone to know how to properly use the technology.

0
Comments on this article
Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!