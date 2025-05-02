Georgia Tech grads get generous graduation gift from alum and renowned tech entrepreneur

ATLANTA, GA — This year, Georgia Tech grads are getting a very generous gift along with their diplomas.

During his commencement address to the graduating class at the McCamish Pavilion, renowned tech entrepreneur and Georgia Tech alumnus Christopher Klaus announced a deeply personal gift.

In honor of his late son who passed away last year, Klaus is giving this year’s graduates a free Delaware-C Corporation to help them start an entrepreneurial endeavor.

He says it is important for budding entrepreneurs to have someone who believes in them to help create a spark.

While still a student at Georgia Tech, he founded Internet Security Systems, which went public and was later acquired by IBM for nearly $2B.

He says grads should look for an email and be sure to reply!