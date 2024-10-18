Georgia schools, universities getting more than $9.66 million for mental health service programs

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona FILE - Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks during a visit with first lady Jill Biden to Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022. The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was confirmed by an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig/AP)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $70 million to schools and universities across the country to help pay for school-based mental health services.

In Georgia, more than $9.66 million was awarded to help fund school-based mental health services and mental health service professional demonstration grants.

The announcement came as U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was in Gwinnett County to discuss student loan forgiveness programs for public service employees and more support for mental health programs in K-12 schools.

The Department of Education said the grants announced Thursday were part of the President’s Unity Agenda, meant to address youth mental health. The funds were originally passed through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022.

“We know that students are more likely to access mental health support if it’s offered in schools, and our educators and school communities are on the front lines when a student is struggling,” Cardona said in a statement, adding. “The need for mental health support in our schools remains high. Today’s announcement of an additional $70 million will allow more institutions and schools to train and hire mental health professionals—especially in underserved communities—ensuring that every student has access to the care they need to thrive.”

While in Georgia, Cardona went to Five Forks Middle School, where the 69 total SBMH and MHSP grants were announced.

Gwinnett County is the only Georgia system getting grants from both programs, with the department saying it would receive $19 million over the next five years to address mental health needs.

Nationally, the awards are intended to help train and hire 4,000 mental health professionals.

The Gwinnett County School District said they plan to use the awards to work with Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Georgia State University and the University of Georgia to train and hire 125 more diverse mental health professionals with recruitment and retention bonuses and an expansion of professional development opportunities.

In Georgia, the following school systems got funds for school-based mental health services:

Bibb County School District — $2.67 million

Fulton County Board of Education — $573,711

Muscogee County School District — $2.1 million

Gwinnett County Public Schools — $2.56 million

For mental health service professionals grants, the following Georgia systems and universities received awards:

Gwinnett County Public Schools — $804,420

Augusta University — $950,822



