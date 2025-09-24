Georgia named best state in the nation for business

Handshake. File photo. (geralt/Pixabay/geralt/Pixabay)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia is named the number one state in the nation to do business by Area Development magazine.

This is the 12th year in a row Georgia has been named the top for business.

Governor Kemp saying “it is a reflection of the sustained commitment we have to excellence and a team approach to economic development”.

