Georgia man arrested for intentionally setting wildfire

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga — A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson after intentionally setting a destructive wildfire in Georgia, authorities confirmed.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, William Shane Harvey was taken into custody near a 108-acre wildfire close to Columbus. Investigators believe Harvey deliberately started the blaze, worsening the wildfire crisis in the state.

Wendy Burnett, spokesperson for the Georgia Forestry Commission, stated that felony arson in Georgia carries a penalty of up to $50,000 in fines or a prison sentence ranging from one to 20 years.

Since last Monday, wildfires across Georgia have burned nearly 6,200 acres. While no injuries have been reported, the fires destroyed two buildings, damaged two homes, and left 11 victims with property losses.

Authorities continue to monitor wildfire conditions across the state as dry and windy weather fuels fire risks. The GFC maintains an arson hotline at 800-GA-TREES.