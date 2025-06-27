Georgia Lottery launches new game show ‘Lucky Pik’ with $50K prize

Georgia Lottery presents Lucky Pik (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — The Georgia Lottery has launched a new game show called “Lucky Pik,” giving contestants the chance to win up to $50,000 each week.

Broadcast live from Channel 2’s Lottery Studios in Midtown Atlanta, the show airs Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. on the Georgia Lottery’s Facebook page.

The show shares its name with the Lucky Pik scratcher ticket, which not only offers players a chance to win up to $300,000 instantly, but also an opportunity to be selected as a contestant on the weekly show.

Each episode features 10 contestants competing head-to-head for the top prize.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

