Georgia gas prices hold steady at $2.91, well below last year’s average

ATLANTA — Gas prices across Georgia remain unchanged, holding steady at an average of $2.91 per gallon, according to the latest data. That price is unchanged from both last week and last month, and sits 38 cents lower than this time last year.

For drivers filling up a 15-gallon tank, that translates to an average cost of $43.65, nearly $6 less than a year ago.

While Georgia prices held firm, the national average ticked up slightly rising one cent to $3.15 per gallon. Still, both state and national prices remain lower than they were at this point in 2024.

With about a month left in the summer driving season, experts say pump prices remain relatively stable across much of the country.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story