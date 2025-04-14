Georgia gas prices drop as spring break travel winds down

Gasoline prices slightly decline in Georgia post spring break (Tom Merton/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia continue to fall, offering some relief to drivers following the busy spring break travel period. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has dropped 7 cents over the past week, bringing the statewide average to $2.97.

In metro Atlanta, drivers are paying slightly more around $3.03 per gallon, but that’s still approximately 15 cents cheaper than the national average.

Analysts note that prices are being driven down by oversupply and lower demand, though costs could shift as the summer travel season approaches in the near months.

