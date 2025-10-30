Georgia fall foliage nears peak across northwest, north central and northeast regions

Fall colors are looking vibrant across much of Georgia as healthy canopies and recent rainfall set the stage for peak viewing.

The Georgia Forestry Commission monitors three areas: Northwest Georgia, North Central Georgia, and Northeast Georgia.

Northwest Georgia: This fall promises bright colors across the region. Oaks, maples, hickory, beech, and sweetgum are displaying vivid reds, oranges, yellows, and bronze. Areas dominated by poplar have seen more leaf drop and less color. Peak colors are expected in the first week of November.

North Central Georgia: The Blue Ridge Mountains are nearing peak color at elevations between 2,000–3,500 feet. Higher elevations above 3,500 feet are past peak. Oaks, maples, hickory, and understory species such as dogwood, sourwood, and sassafras offer vibrant colors for the next two weeks. Scenic drives include State Route 60 from Dahlonega to Suches, U.S. Highway 19 from Turner’s Corner to Blairsville, and Vogel State Park.

Northeast Georgia: All species above 3,000 feet are at or near peak, with yellow birch as a standout. Areas below 3,000 feet are showing excellent roadside and understory color. Rain and fog can impact higher elevations, so check forecasts before heading out. Scenic drives include Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway and Lovell-Wilkie Scenic Highway to Black Rock State Park and Sky Valley overlook.

Weather & Viewing Tips:

Cooler nights and sunny days are enhancing color development.

Rain and fog can reduce visibility at overlooks.

Dress in layers for higher elevations; temperatures can be 10+ degrees cooler.

Events:

Clarkesville: Trick-or-treating on the square, Oct. 31.

Additional local fall events and festivals:

