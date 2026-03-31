Georgia Department of Agriculture warns public to watch for yellow-legged hornet nests

Embryo nests are typically found in early spring, between March and April

Dept. of Agriculture asks Georgians to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets ‘embryo nests’

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is urging the public to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornet nests around this time of year as queens emerge and begin building colonies.

The invasive insect is a social wasp that creates egg shaped paper nests, often in trees. Officials say colonies can grow to as many as 6,000 workers and pose a threat to agriculture.

Early stage embryo nests are most commonly seen between March and April. These nests range in size from a ping pong ball to a tennis ball and are often found in sheltered areas like the eaves of buildings, as well as in trees and shrubs.

So far in 2026, officials say the state has captured 344 hornets and eradicated three nests. Officials say people should stay alert and avoid approaching any suspected nests.

Here’s what to do if you spot a yellow-legged hornet:

Stay alert and look for small embryo nests in trees, shrubs or other elevated locations

Do not approach or attempt to remove the nest

Take note of the location and appearance

Report sightings to the Georgia Department of Agriculture at 404-656-3645 or through the online reporting form.

If you are stung: