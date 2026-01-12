Georgia among unhealthiest states, survey finds

ATLANTA — Georgia has ranked among the unhealthiest states in the nation, according to a new survey from the United Health Foundation.

The rankings are based on multiple indicators including social and economic factors, physical environment, clinical care, health behaviors and health outcomes.

Georgia ranks No. 38 on the list.

Four New England states ranked among the top five healthiest, including New Hampshire being ranked the No. 1 healthiest state in the country, with Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut rounding out the top five. Utah was the other state ranked in the top five.

"Physical inactivity was 1.2 times higher among adults living in rural areas compared with metropolitan adults. The rate of multiple chronic conditions increased 6% between 2023 and 2024. At the same time, obesity rates held steady with no change," according to the survey. “Between 2022 and 2023, premature death decreased 8% and the drug death rate decreased 3%. This is the first national improvement in drug deaths since 2018.”

According to the survey, Louisiana was categorized as the least healthy state for the fourth consecutive year.