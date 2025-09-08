Georgia Agriculture Commissioner declares September 2025 as Georgia Grown Apple Month

Here's where to find the best orchards to pick apples this fall B.J. Reece Orchards Hillcrest Orchards in Elijay, GA.

ELIJAY, GA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper declares September 2025 as Georgia Grown Apple Month and the official start of apple season.

Many Georgians don’t think about visiting North Georgia’s beautiful apple orchards until the weather turns cool and the leaves turn brown, but apple season in Georgia is in full swing right now,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “This month, Georgia Grown is proud to showcase Georgia’s apple industry and the farm families who work tirelessly to fuel its success.”

The state is releasing a map of the state’s apple farms.

Per the last USDA agricultural census in 2022 apple acreage in Georgia grew by 76%, more than 980 acres statewide, which supports an estimated 360,000 apple-producing trees.

Ellijay is considered the apple capital of the state.