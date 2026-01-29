GDOT preparing roads ahead of Winter Storm Watch

GDOT to hit the road with brine, salt trucks ahead of wintry weather

ATLANTA — With snow in the forecast this weekend across north Georgia and parts of metro Atlanta, Georgia Department of Transportation crews will begin brining roads at midnight on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for north and eastern Georgia, including some counties in the metro Atlanta area.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Friday night and concludes on Sunday morning. The majority of the snow showers will fall on Saturday.

The snow that is expected to move in is impacting a larger area than last weekend’s ice storm so there is more roads to treat.

“Think northeast, east, southeast, central and including metro Atlanta,” DOT official Natalie Dale said.

Dale says crews have a lot of ground to cover and will focus on interstates and critical and high priority routes.

“We’re going to be brining from the I-75, from the Tennessee state line to Macon, I-85 from metro Atlanta to South Carolina and I-20 through metro Atlanta and then east to the state line. Then I-16 and I-95,” Dale said.

“Certainly, we know that this storm system is coming in on Saturday, so we need the bulk of the day Friday and Friday evening to get this brine down,” Dale said.

She adds crews will be treating the two outside lanes and ramps this time around.

Officials encourage drivers to give brine trucks extra space on roads.