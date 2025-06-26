GDOT expands HERO patrols to 24/7 ahead of summer travel surge

GDOT HERO trucks (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — Just in time for the busy summer travel season, the Georgia Department of Transportation is expanding its Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) patrols to 24/7 coverage across metro Atlanta interstates.

Beginning July 1, HERO units will once again be operating around the clock, the first time in two years the program has returned to full-time patrols. The expanded coverage will span nearly 400 miles of interstates in and around the city.

The program had been limited to operating between 5 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. since 2023 due to staffing shortages.

HERO operators play a critical role in keeping traffic flowing and motorists safe by quickly responding to traffic incidents and providing roadside assistance, including help with flat tires, dead batteries, and other vehicle issues.

The expanded hours come ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer travel season.

WSB’s Ashley Frasca contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!