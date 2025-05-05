GDOT crews clear homeless camps under downtown connector in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Transportation crews are working to clear a homeless camp underneath the downtown connector in Atlanta on Monday.

This comes after recommendations from the city of Atlanta’s task force on homelessness response.

There are new procedures in place on how city officials manages the homeless encampment closures.

According to Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens, these camps located along Pryor Street near the I-75/I-85 corridor were deemed unsafe for those who were living there, the surrounding communities or the public.

In February, the Atlanta city council agreed to prohibit the use of heavy equipment to clear homeless camps in Atlanta after a homeless man named Cornelius Taylor was killed during a clearing in January.