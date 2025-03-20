GDOT asking public for feedback about proposed passenger rail line connecting Atlanta and Savannah

GDOT study of proposed The Atlanta-Savannah Intercity Passenger Rail Project This study area includes the cities of Atlanta, Athens, Statesboro, Milledgeville, Macon, Augusta, Savannah, and more. (GDOT)
By Austin Eller

ATLANTA, GA — Could a train ride between Atlanta and Savannah become a reality? That’s the focus of a new study from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT is asking the public for feedback on a proposal to build a passenger rail line between Atlanta and Savannah. Phillip Peevy with GDOT says their study evaluates the feasibility of the project.

The study will review possible routes, stations, and operators for the passenger service. He says they also hope it can double as a freight line.

The project is purely in the planning phase. There’s no guarantee right now that it will be built.

Kaycee Mertz with GDOT says it could be a major economic driver and could radically change the route between Atlanta, Savannah, and several cities in between the destinations.

“The purpose of the project is to establish a safe, reliable, high capacity, and resilient inner city passenger rail service.”

You can submit feedback on the GDOT website.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!