As gas prices top $4 nationwide, AAA shares ways drivers can find cheaper fuel

ATLANTA — Gas prices across the U.S. have climbed past $4 a gallon, prompting many drivers to look for ways to save at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.018 on Tuesday, marking the first time prices have crossed that amount since August 2022.

AAA says the current national average is more than a dollar higher than before the Iran war began. The last time drivers were paying similar prices was nearly four years ago following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The national average means some drivers are paying well above $4 a gallon, while prices in Georgia remain lower. AAA says the average price in Georgia is $3.62.

As prices rise, AAA says drivers can take steps to find cheaper gas.

AAA says drivers can use mobile apps to track real-time gas prices and compare options nearby.

The organization also says prices can vary depending on location, and drivers may be able to save by filling up in areas where gas is cheaper.

AAA says drivers may also find lower prices earlier in the week, such as Monday or Tuesday, when demand is typically lower.

In addition, AAA notes gas stations located near highways often charge higher prices, and drivers may save money by choosing stations farther away.

Drivers looking to save money can use apps like GasBuddy, AAA and Google Maps to compare gas prices in their area in real time. Prices can also vary depending on the day of the week, with lower prices often seen earlier in the week.