Gas prices on the rise across Georgia

Metro and Georgia drivers will pay a bit more at the pump as the state gas tax is restored.

ATLANTA — Gas prices are on the rise across Georgia, according to AAA.

According to AAA, it costs $2.94 per gallon of regular gas, an increase of five cents from a week ago.

The average gas price is $3.02 in Cobb County, $3.10 in Fulton County, and $3 in DeKalb County.

In Washington County, the average gas price is $2.72.

Around this time last year, AAA says the average gas prices were 41 cents less.

The national average is $3.12.