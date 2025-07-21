Gas prices drop slightly in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — Gas prices have dropped from a week ago across Georgia, according to AAA.

The average price for regular, unleaded gas is $2.90 per gallon.

That is a two cent drop from last week and a six cent drop from last month, according to AAA. The prices are 48 cents cheaper than a year ago.

The national average of gas is $3.14 according to AAA.

The average price for mid grade, premium and diesel gas currently in Georgia is $3.32, $3.73 and $3.75 respectively.

The average gas prices in Fulton, Clayton, DeKalb, Henry, Gwinnett, Cobb and Douglas counties are $3.04, $2.90, $2.91, $2.81, $2.85, $2.89, and $2.88 respectively, AAA says.