Frontier Airlines adds six new routes from Atlanta, including first-ever service to Honduras

ATLANTA — Frontier Airlines is expanding its presence at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with the launch of six new nonstop routes, including its first-ever service to Honduras.

The airline will now offer direct flights from Atlanta to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, marking its debut route to the Central American country. The airline is also adding nonstop service to Jacksonville, Fort Myers, and West Palm Beach in Florida, as well as to St. Louis, Missouri, and Columbus, Ohio.

With the new additions, Frontier now serves 52 destinations from Atlanta, further solidifying its growing footprint in one of the nation’s busiest travel hubs.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story