Founding-era American documents on display at Atlanta History Center in free exhibit

Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1823 One of only about 50 known original engraved copies of the Declaration of Independence, printed from a copperplate of the original, commissioned by John Quincy Adams and made by engraver William J. Stone. The engraving captured the size, text, lettering, and signatures of the original document (on loan from David M. Rubenstein).

ATLANTA — Starting Friday, March 27, visitors can see American history firsthand at the Atlanta History Center.

Nine founding-era documents are on display as part of a free exhibit in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. The exhibit is part of an eight-city national tour, with Atlanta serving as the second stop.

National Archives historian Jessie Kratz says the goal is to make history more accessible.

“We know not everyone can come to the National Archives, and experience the founding era; so we’re bringing the National Archives to the American people,” Kratz said.

The documents on display trace the history of the country’s founding, ranging from 1774 through the Bill of Rights. Items include the original Treaty of Paris, which ended the Revolutionary War, and George Washington’s signed oath of allegiance.

Kratz says similar exhibits have drawn large crowds.

“Kansas City had four hour waits for the documents, and they had people coming from at least as far as 6 hours away, so we’re hoping that that same experience translates here to Atlanta,” she said.

She added, “I really hope that this inspires people to actually learn more about American history and hopefully make a trip one day to Washington D.C. to visit us at the National Archives, and learn more about our country’s heritage.”

The exhibit runs through April 12. While admission is free, organizers ask visitors to register for a time slot through the Atlanta History Center’s website.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.