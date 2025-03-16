Forsyth County officials urge generator and storm safety after severe weather

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — In the aftermath of last night’s storm, Forsyth County officials are stressing the importance of generator and electrical safety as residents begin assessing damage and restoring power.

Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers warns that improper generator use can lead to serious injury or even death.

“Whether it burns diesel fuel, gasoline, natural gas, or propane, make sure that you have the generator outside of your home,” Shivers emphasized.

Shivers also cautioned against running a generator in a garage, even with the door open. Carbon monoxide, an odorless and deadly gas, can quickly build up and pose a fatal risk without detection. Each year, hundreds of people in the U.S. die from carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper generator use.

In addition to generator safety, officials urge residents to be extremely cautious while surveying storm damage, especially around downed power lines.

“Do not approach those power lines. Don’t try to cross those power lines—even if you think the power might be dead, you can’t guarantee that,” Shivers warned.

Authorities continue to assess storm-related damage and encourage residents to follow safety guidelines while using backup power sources.

“They need to be well clear of your home and running outside so that the exhaust is outside of your home and can be blown away by the breeze,” Shivers advised.

Residents are urged to take all necessary precautions, whether using generators or assessing storm damage, to prevent injuries and ensure their safety in the aftermath of the severe weather.