Former manager Fredi Gonzales returns to the Braves

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 16: Manager Fredi Gonzalez #33 of the Atlanta Braves smiles during batting practice before the Braves played against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA — A familiar face is returning to the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves announced that it is bringing back former manager Fredi Gonzales.

He’ll be taking the position of third-base coach.

He will be replacing Matt Tuiasosopo, who is moving on to become the team’s minor-league infield coordinator.