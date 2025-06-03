Former manager Fredi Gonzales returns to the Braves

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FL - APRIL 16: Manager Fredi Gonzalez #33 of the Atlanta Braves smiles during batting practice before the Braves played against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images) (Joe Skipper/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A familiar face is returning to the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves announced that it is bringing back former manager Fredi Gonzales.

He’ll be taking the position of third-base coach.

He will be replacing Matt Tuiasosopo, who is moving on to become the team’s minor-league infield coordinator.

