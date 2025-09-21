Ford launches food drive to fight hunger, aims to collect one million pounds worldwide

ATLANTA — Ford Motor Company is launching a global campaign to tackle food insecurity, with a goal of collecting more than one million pounds of food through September 25.

More than 2,000 Ford dealerships worldwide are taking part, including metro Atlanta locations where residents can drop off canned goods and other non-perishable items.

Maria Turner with Ford said the effort is designed to make an impact locally as well as globally.

“Not only is it a global need but it’s also a hyper-local need in Atlanta, and our dealers are serving as collection sites benefiting local food organizations, like Atlanta Community Food Bank,” Turner said.

Donations of boxed goods, canned items, and other non-expired food will go directly to area food banks and charities. The goal, Turner added, “To raise over one million pounds of food across 33 participating countries through September 25th.”

A list of participating dealerships can be found on the Ford website.