Ford launches food drive to fight hunger, aims to collect one million pounds worldwide

(topntp - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Ford Motor Company is launching a global campaign to tackle food insecurity, with a goal of collecting more than one million pounds of food through September 25.

More than 2,000 Ford dealerships worldwide are taking part, including metro Atlanta locations where residents can drop off canned goods and other non-perishable items.

Maria Turner with Ford said the effort is designed to make an impact locally as well as globally.

“Not only is it a global need but it’s also a hyper-local need in Atlanta, and our dealers are serving as collection sites benefiting local food organizations, like Atlanta Community Food Bank,” Turner said.

Donations of boxed goods, canned items, and other non-expired food will go directly to area food banks and charities. The goal, Turner added, “To raise over one million pounds of food across 33 participating countries through September 25th.”

A list of participating dealerships can be found on the Ford website.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!