Flash Flood Warning in effect for several metro Atlanta counties

Flash Flood warning sign (Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several counties in northern Georgia as severe weather has moved in on Friday.

Until 10 p.m., a flash flood warning is being issued for Milton, Woodstock, Canton, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, and southwestern Hall County areas, NWS officials say.

A flash flood warning was also issued in metro Atlanta counties including Fulton, DeKalb, Bartow, Paulding, Cobb, and the southwest part of Cherokee until 10:45 p.m.

In addition to the flood warning, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several metro Atlanta counties and other parts of north Georgia until 8:15 p.m.

According to doppler radar, thunderstorms that produce heavy rain across the metro Atlanta area with between two and three inches of rain falling Friday evening.

NWS officials say to expect flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Officials also warn motorists to turn around and don’t drown when driving in the area of flooded roads. Avoid driving in flooded roads and report any hazardous areas to local emergency services.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!