Flash Flood Warning in effect for several metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA, Ga. — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several counties in northern Georgia as severe weather has moved in on Friday.

Until 10 p.m., a flash flood warning is being issued for Milton, Woodstock, Canton, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, and southwestern Hall County areas, NWS officials say.

A flash flood warning was also issued in metro Atlanta counties including Fulton, DeKalb, Bartow, Paulding, Cobb, and the southwest part of Cherokee until 10:45 p.m.

In addition to the flood warning, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several metro Atlanta counties and other parts of north Georgia until 8:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Marietta GA, Smyrna GA and Mableton GA until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QXasGPYdYN — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 27, 2025

Flash Flood Warning including Atlanta GA, Sandy Springs GA and Roswell GA until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4cKY06XV7n — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 27, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport GA, East Point GA and Forest Park GA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/O3rEVSpRMP — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 27, 2025

According to doppler radar, thunderstorms that produce heavy rain across the metro Atlanta area with between two and three inches of rain falling Friday evening.

NWS officials say to expect flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Officials also warn motorists to turn around and don’t drown when driving in the area of flooded roads. Avoid driving in flooded roads and report any hazardous areas to local emergency services.