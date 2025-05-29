Fifth grade Dunwoody student one of nine finalists at Scripps National Spelling Bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MAY 28: Sarv Shailesh Dharavane, 11, of Tucker, Georgia reacts after successfully spelling his word in the semifinals of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 28, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. 243 spellers from all over the globe ages 8 to 14 compete from May 27 to May 30, 2025 during the 100th anniversary of the bee. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

DUNWOODY, GA — A student from Dunwoody is one of nine finalists at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Fifth-grader Sarv Dharavane from Austin Elementary School will compete for the title tonight.

Sarv is the youngest competitor left. The 11-year-old student also competed in last year’s spelling bee and tied for No. 22.

Sara Daoud, a seventh grader at Greenbrier Middle School in Columbia County also participated in the competition. There are nearly 250 competitors in this year’s competition, officials say.

The winner receives over $52,000 in cash and a $1,000 donation to a school of the champion’s choice.

The finals will be broadcast live on ION from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 29.

Scripps is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the national spelling bee.