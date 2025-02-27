FDA abruptly cancels key meeting on next season’s flu vaccine

In an unexpected move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has canceled its annual meeting to review and select strains for next season’s influenza vaccine. The meeting, typically held in early March, is a crucial step in ensuring vaccine manufacturers have sufficient time to produce and distribute flu shots ahead of the fall and winter flu season.

Each year, the FDA convenes a panel of external vaccine advisors to assess updates to influenza strains and recommend the most effective arrangement for the upcoming vaccine. The meeting’s cancellation has raised concerns about potential delays in vaccine production and distribution, which could impact public health efforts to combat the flu next season.

Advisors were not provided with an explanation for the abrupt decision, nor have they been informed of a potential rescheduled date.

The FDA has yet to comment on the reason for the cancellation or provide any details on how the strain selection process will proceed in the absence of this meeting.