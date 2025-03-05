FBI Atlanta welcomes new special agent in charge, Paul Brown

FBI Atlanta says Georgia will benefit from new FBI Director Kash Patel's plan to move resources out of FBI headquarters in Washington, DC and into the field and the Atlanta field office new Special Agent in Charge, Paul Brown, learned Tuesday the office that covers all of Georgia has been designated to get some of those shifted resources.

ATLANTA — The FBI’s Atlanta field office has a new leader, Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown, who brings nearly two decades of federal law enforcement experience to the role.

Brown, who has served as a federal agent for more than 19 years, has extensive expertise in weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, detainee interrogation, and cyber counterintelligence. Now, he’s calling the shots of the FBI’s operations in Georgia during a time of heightened political division and scrutiny of American intelligence agencies.

“It really is the pinnacle of my career to be here, in the Atlanta field office, overseeing the FBI for the state of Georgia,” Brown said.

Acknowledging the challenges of leading the agency during a polarized era, Brown emphasized the importance of integrity and accountability in the bureau’s work.

“What I talk to both internally and to our partners is, we’re going to make sure that our work demonstrates we are the FBI that you would want us to be. Let our work and actions speak for themselves,” he said.