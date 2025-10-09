Fall colors blossom across northwest, north central, and northeast Georgia

ATLANTA — Fall color is beginning to make its presence known across North Georgia as we move into the second week of October, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

While much of the region remains green, Georgia Forestry Commission officials say early signs of red, orange, and yellow are appearing in higher elevations, river corridors, and understory species.

Cooler temperatures and sunny skies over the coming days are expected to accelerate the color change, leading into what Georgia Forestry Commission officials predict will be a vibrant peak season.

Here is a breakdown of current conditions by region:

NORTHEAST

Elevations above 3,000 feet are showing early yellows, peaches, light reds, and burgundy. Sourwood, blackgum, dogwood, poplar, and birch are starting to display color, while oaks remain mostly green. Estimated color change: 8% above 3,000 feet, 5% below. Peak season is expected from late October to early November.

Suggested routes: Black Rock Mountain State Park, Sky Valley overlook. Oktoberfest continues in Helen through November 2.

NORTH CENTRAL

Minimal color change has been observed so far, though some patches of red, orange, and yellow are appearing, particularly along rivers and high elevations. River species such as yellow-poplar, sycamore, and birch are showing early color, along with understory dogwood, sumac, and sourwood. Estimated color change: 8% above 3,000 feet, 4% below. Peak leaf-viewing is expected in late October.

Scenic routes & festivals: GA State Route 180 from Suches to Vogel State Park, Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway. Fall festivals this weekend include the Georgia Apple Festival (Ellijay), Fall Arts in the Park (Blue Ridge), Sorghum in the Mountains (Blairsville), and Georgia Mountain Fall Festival (Hiawassee).

NORTHWEST

Fall color change is steadily progressing with subtle but noticeable shifts as new colors emerge. Blackgum and dogwood are leading the seasonal display, with sourwood, sweetgum, and maples beginning to show hints of red, orange, and yellow. Overall color change is estimated at 10%, with peak colors expected by the first week of November.

Scenic drive: I-75 to Hwy 136, turn onto Hwy 189 to Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City; drop into Chattanooga via Ochs Hwy/58; return via Hwy 193.