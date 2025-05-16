Expect delays: construction to impact traffic near Hartsfield-Jackson’s South Terminal

ATLANTA — Travelers heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should prepare for new traffic delays starting Sunday, May 18, as construction begins on the airport’s South Terminal parking deck.

Airport officials say the ongoing project will temporarily alter traffic patterns, merging vehicles into two lanes near the construction zone. While hourly and daily parking at the South deck will remain open, drivers should anticipate slower-moving traffic and allow for extra travel time when picking up or dropping off passengers.

The traffic shift will remain in place through the end of the year as crews work on improvements to the parking structure.

Officials are urging travelers to plan ahead and to keep in mind peak travel times, especially around the South Terminal entrance.

