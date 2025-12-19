Emory Healthcare opens new gynecology and obstetrics clinic

Health officials updating guidance for breast cancer screenings for women 40 and over

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A new gynecology and obstetrics clinic is now open at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Stonecrest in DeKalb County.

Emory’s Victoria Green says the goal is to bring care to women in a part of metro Atlanta where the services are needed.

“Previously, we were not providing prenatal care and now we have the availability of providing obstetric care for our patients so that they can have on-site services,” Green said.

She says the new clinic will also provide preventative treatment and services include prenatal care, preventive services, and treatment for benign gynecologic conditions.

“We have increased breast cancer rates here, we have an increase in patient population, which may need access to menopausal care, just based on the age within the population,” Green says.