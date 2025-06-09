Emergency repairs continue on Buford-Spring Connector

Work on Buford Spring Connector
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Monday morning’s commute will be more congested than normal if you’re traveling north near the Buford-Spring Connector. But, the Georgia DOT says progress is being made on a crack on the Buford-Spring Connector.

One lane of the ramp from the Buford-Spring Connector to I-85 northbound is now open, allowing some traffic to slowly get past the work zone and onto I-85.

The ongoing work may occasionally force the temporary closure of that lane.

Orange barrels still block one other lane as crews continue with repairs.

The ramp was closed over the weekend after work began Friday night when DOT officials say drainage issues caused the bridge to start sinking and then crack.

Georgia DOT has not said when the work will be finished and all lanes re-open, so expect continued delays for the time being.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!