Duluth officers save resident ‘held hostage’ by injured raccoon, lend critter a ‘helping paw’

DULUTH, Ga. — Earlier this week, members of the Duluth Police Department answered what they say was a “wild” call for help.

According to the department, a Duluth resident had called 911 because they were being “held hostage” by a small raccoon.

Police said when they arrived, they found the “little buddy...guarding their front door.”

Noticing the raccoon appeared to have a broken arm and was in need of a helping paw, officers called Animal Control.

Duluth police said it was just another example of their officers being there for their city, “for the big calls (and the small furry ones)!”



