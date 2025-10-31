DreamHack Atlanta returns with $6 million in prizes and massive costume contest

Here are some more photos from DreamHack Atlanta 2024.

ATLANTA — The world’s largest gaming festival is back in Atlanta Halloween weekend as DreamHack takes over the Georgia World Congress Center.

Organizer Shahin Zarrabi says the three-day event is about more than just gaming. “We try not to focus much on the screens themselves, because that’s what you do at home,” Zarrabi said. “Instead, we invite a lot of content creators, cosplayers, influencers, so that people can actually meet, make connections, and create memories for life.”

DreamHack Atlanta features seven major esports world titles and more than $6 million in prize money up for grabs. Zarrabi says anyone who attends in costume is automatically entered into a $20,000 costume contest, with secret judges roaming the show floor to hand out golden tickets to finalists.

The festival runs through Sunday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story