Does your license have a star? Here’s why you need it

ATLANTA, GA — Before you book your next flight, check your license to see if you have a little star in the right corner.

Starting May 7, anyone over the age of 18 looking to board a domestic flight will need to have a passport or what’s known as a Real ID.

Tom Costello reports that according to the TSA, about 78% of people who fly currently have a Real ID driver’s license or card.

A Real ID will also be needed to enter certain secure federal facilities.

However, not having one will not affect your ability to drive as long as your state-issued driver’s license is valid.

To get a Real ID, you’ll need to provide documents that show your date of birth, social security number and proof of address, among other things.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.