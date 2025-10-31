Doctors urge caution as trick-or-treaters take to the streets on Halloween night

ATLANTA — As children across metro Atlanta prepare to hit the streets tonight for trick-or-treating, doctors are reminding families that safety should come first.

Statistics show kids are twice as likely to be struck by a car on Halloween than on any other night of the year. Emory University emergency room doctor and pediatrics professor Dr. Maneesha Agarwal says drivers need to slow down and stay alert.

“On Halloween night, it’s really important to slow down. Make sure you’re stopping a little bit longer when you’re at a stop light. Take a little bit of extra time to actually look at your surroundings as you drive,” Agarwal said.

She adds that parents can make small changes to keep their children safe and visible after dark. “You really need to make sure your child is easily visible to those people who are driving,” she said, suggesting reflective tape, stickers, lights, or glow sticks as simple costume add-ons.

Agarwal also advises parents to check costumes for tripping hazards and make sure masks don’t block vision.

Once the candy starts piling up, she says kids should wait until they get home before eating any treats so parents can inspect them for tampering, cannabis-laced gummies, choking hazards, or food allergens.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story