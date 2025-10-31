Dentists provide warning and tips as trick-or-treaters set out for Halloween Night

Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars, Incorporated and the Hershey Company.
Halloween candy
By WSB Radio News Staff

Dentists get busy after Halloween due to broken teeth, problems with braces, and unhealthy habits that could eventually lead to cavities.

Dr. Kami Hoss from The Super Dentists says chocolate is the best choice. “It melts away right away and doesn’t linger in your mouth,” Hoss says. “The worst candies are the ones that can break or chip your teeth, like jaw breakers.”

Be careful of sticky candy, too.

Hoss also recommends avoiding brushing your teeth right after eating candy because the acids in the candy temporarily soften tooth enamel, and brushing too soon can erode it. He says to wait for about an hour after eating any sweet treats.

He suggests before kids go trick-or-treating, be sure to provide them with a full meal, so they are not hungry, and that they brush their teeth using a toothpaste that has nano-hydroxyapatite.

“This particular ingredient can buffer and shield enamel against cavities,” Hoss says.

Lastly, Hoss reminds parents and kids alike to drink a lot of water to stay hydrated and to flush out the candy that accumulates in the mouth.

