Denny’s adds surcharge to egg dishes as prices increase

Another major restaurant chain is adjusting menu prices in response to growing egg costs. Denny’s has announced it will introduce a temporary surcharge on meals that include eggs, following the lead of other chains like Atlanta-based Waffle House, which previously added a 50 cent charge to egg dishes.

The price hike comes as bird flu continues to impact the U.S. egg supply, killing millions of hens and driving egg prices to record highs.

In a statement to WSB-TV, Denny’s said the surcharge will vary by location. “Some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that includes eggs. This pricing decision is market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage,” the company said.

Despite the surcharge, Denny’s emphasized its commitment to affordability. “We do our best to plan ahead with our vendors on items like eggs to minimize the impact market volatility has on our costs and menu pricing,” the statement continued.

Denny’s did not specify the exact amount of the surcharge. The chain currently operates 10 locations in Georgia.