Delta Flight Museum celebrates 30th anniversary with major renovation and new exhibits

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is celebrating a major milestone as its Delta Flight Museum marks 30 years with a grand reopening and a series of major upgrades. The museum, located in historic hangars on the airline’s campus at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, now features new interactive exhibits designed to immerse visitors in the history of flight and the legacy of Delta.

Among the highlights is a 737 flight simulator, once used to train real pilots. “It’s pretty cool,” said Exhibit Director Nina Thomas. “It’s very realistic to what a pilot would be training on today.”

The museum now includes interactive boards showcasing key moments in Delta’s history, from the introduction of flight attendants to the first onboard meal. “It shows different things throughout Delta’s history,” Thomas explained.

A kid-friendly “Aviation Adventure” area offers young visitors hands-on learning experiences. One standout feature is “Delta Destination,” an interactive stage experience where guests can choose from a curated list of Delta destinations, see themselves transported there virtually, and take a souvenir photo.

Thomas shared how the upgraded exhibits are already sparking excitement among visitors. “I saw one kid come out of one of our theaters with a little aircraft and he said, ‘This is so exciting, I love this place.‘”

The reopening of the Delta Flight Museum comes as the airline itself celebrates its 100th year of operations in Atlanta.