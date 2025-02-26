Delta flight headed to Atlanta forced to return after mechanical issue

ATLANTA — A Delta flight from Charlotte to Atlanta was forced to return after a mechanical issue occurred during the flight, Delta Air Lines confirmed.

Delta officials told WSBTV that Flight 3067 had a “potential hydraulic system issue indication.”

This happened just days after a Delta flight was forced to return to Atlanta after smoke was reported in the flightdeck.

Everyone was evacuated safely and none of the 71 customers, two pilots, and three flight attendants were injured.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson wrote in a statement.



